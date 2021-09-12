Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $59.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,838.42. 1,644,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,749.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,453.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

