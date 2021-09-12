Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $257.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.