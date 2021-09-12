Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 353 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

