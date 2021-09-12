Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 701 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2,914.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 1,585,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,307. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of -1.15. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

