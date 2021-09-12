Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 789 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

