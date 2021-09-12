Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.59. The stock had a trading volume of 321,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

