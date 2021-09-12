Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,692. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

