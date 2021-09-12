Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,262. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

