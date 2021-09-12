NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $36.53

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.53, but opened at $38.45. NeoGames shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 1,203 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGMS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.23 million and a PE ratio of 96.90.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

