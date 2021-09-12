Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $705.00 at JP Morgan Cazenove

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by JP Morgan Cazenove from $625.00 to $705.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $618.89.

NFLX stock opened at $598.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $540.81 and its 200-day moving average is $523.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

