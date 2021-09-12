New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NYMT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Analyst Recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

