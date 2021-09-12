New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNR stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

