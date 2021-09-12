New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,987 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

BSIG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.