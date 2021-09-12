Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $72.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.99. 4,307,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.