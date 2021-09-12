News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in News were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in News by 22,169.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

