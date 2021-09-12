News Co. (NWSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

News has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect News to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

