NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.99.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.