NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

NYSE:NREF opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

