NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXTC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NextCure stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. NextCure has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NextCure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NextCure
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
