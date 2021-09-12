NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXTC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. NextCure has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NextCure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

