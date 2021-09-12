NGM Biopharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,380 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 997% compared to the average volume of 217 put options.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,995,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGM. B. Riley increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

