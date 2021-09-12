Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

TWO stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

