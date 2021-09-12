Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

