Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,167,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,376,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 251,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $54.00 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $54.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $448.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

