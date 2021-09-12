Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.