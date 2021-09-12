Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.