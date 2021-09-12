Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,005 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

