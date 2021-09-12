Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

