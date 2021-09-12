Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Noble Metal Group shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 225,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371,710.00 and a PE ratio of -0.08.

About Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

