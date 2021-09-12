Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $31.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.