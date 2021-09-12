Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Position Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock worth $4,210,080. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

