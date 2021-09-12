Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE JQC opened at $6.50 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 219,493 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

