Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.