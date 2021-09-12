Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

JGH opened at $16.29 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.