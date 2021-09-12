Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NOM stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

