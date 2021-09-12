Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NMCO stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

