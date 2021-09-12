nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

