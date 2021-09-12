NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on October 6th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average is $201.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

