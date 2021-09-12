O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2,799.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.