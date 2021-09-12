O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,971 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 4,918.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.90%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

