O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $53,859,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.