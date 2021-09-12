Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

OCSL stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

