OG Fan Token (OG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $8.83 million and $7.59 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for $6.93 or 0.00015121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00041782 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006245 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003855 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

