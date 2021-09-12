Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of OLLI opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

