Omnitude (ECOM) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $602,312.78 and approximately $343,822.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00062268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00152593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.