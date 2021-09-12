OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $66.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

