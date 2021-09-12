Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $684,800. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $24.15 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

