Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

OSCR stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

