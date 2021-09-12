Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.40.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.95. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

