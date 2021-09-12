Owens & Minor, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $35.48 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

