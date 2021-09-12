Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $67,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 455,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,914. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.